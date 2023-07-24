Satin Creditcare Network Ltd.’s (SCNL) share is up by 4.60 per cent even as this microfinance institution welcomes Bhuvnesh Khanna as the President of its MSME, wholly owned subsidiary, Satin Finserv Limited (SFL).

He has over 25 years of experience in various banking domains, including Investment Banking, Corporate Banking, and Retail banking. He has previously worked with esteemed brands like Kotak Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Deutsche Bank, and HSBC. His appointment is subject to regulatory approvals, succeeding Sumit Mukherjee, the current CEO.

The share price went up by 4.60 per cent to Rs. 196.60 at 10:59 a.m. on BSE.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit