SEBI allays fears of systemic risk/margin pressure

After benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty hit the lower circuit for the first time since 2008, market regulator SEBI on Friday issued a statement allaying fears of systemic risk or margin pressure.



SEBI in the release said Indian markets moving in tandem with global markets; value-at-risk, initial margins cover 99 per cent trade risk; extreme loss margin covers residual risk; and constantly monitoring settlement & clearing of trades.