SEBI approves HDFC MF’s one-time settlement offer in Essel Group case

Capital market regulator SEBI has approved the one-time settlement of ₹4.20 crore by HDFC Mutual Funds in the Essel Group default case.
HDFC Asset Management Company had invested in the debt papers of the Subhash Chandra-owned Essel Group of companies through various mutual fund schemes. Last January, when the debt papers matured, the Group failed to repay. Some of the mutual funds, including HDFC MF, signed a ‘standstill agreement’ with the Essel Group promoter and extended the deadline for repayment till last September. SEBI had taken serious exception to the standstill agreement and initiated action against the fund houses.
Following this, HDFC MF filed an application for one-time settlement, which enables the fund house to pay an amount without agreeing or disagreeing to the charges levied.
During the meeting with the internal committee on February 5, the authorised representatives of the applicants deliberated upon the settlement terms, said a SEBI order.
Thereafter, the fund house proposed a revised settlement terms in which it said that there are no subsisting complaints by the unit-holders with regard to the said matter, and that the fund house has already compensated the unit-holders of the affected mutual fund schemes by paying ₹4.46 crore.
Further, HDFC MF had proposed to pay ₹4.20 crore as settlement and that the liability would not be passed on to the unit-holders, said the order.
SEBI’s High Powered Advisory Committee in its meeting held on March 2 considered the proposed settlement terms by the fund house and recommended the case for settlement upon payment of ₹4.20 crore.
The settlement order was passed on April 16 and shall come into force with immediate effect, said the SEBI order.
