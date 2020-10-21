SEBI asks 4 Kirloskar group promoters to pay ₹31.21 crore for insider trading

SEBI has found Kirloskar group promoters -- Rahul, Atul, Alpana, Arti, and Jyotsna guilty of insider trading along with a company executive AN Alawani.

Together, they have been asked to pay up ₹31.21 crore for trading in Kirloskar Brothers (KBL). All of them have been banned from the stock markets for three months.

Separately, SEBI has also found that Sanjay and Pratima Kirloskar and Karad investments traded in the shares of KBL when they held unpublished price sensitive information and have asked them to pay ₹42.77 lakh. They have been banned for six months from the markets.