SEBI asks 4 Kirloskar group promoters to pay ₹31.21 crore for insider trading

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 21, 2020 Published on October 21, 2020

Sanjay Kirloskar camp asked to pay Rs 42.77 lakh

SEBI has found Kirloskar group promoters -- Rahul, Atul, Alpana, Arti, and Jyotsna guilty of insider trading along with a company executive AN Alawani.

Together, they have been asked to pay up ₹31.21 crore for trading in Kirloskar Brothers (KBL). All of them have been banned from the stock markets for three months.

Separately, SEBI has also found that Sanjay and Pratima Kirloskar and Karad investments traded in the shares of KBL when they held unpublished price sensitive information and have asked them to pay ₹42.77 lakh. They have been banned for six months from the markets.

