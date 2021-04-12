SEBI cautions investors against impersonators

The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Monday advised investors to exercise caution after reports circulated that ‘unscrupulous elements’ are cheating investors and the public by using its name.

“These fraudsters are reported to have sent emails impersonating employees of SEBI/posing as officials/posing as official communication channels of SEBI and offer to help investors to resolve their complaints. Often, investors are made to part with money in the name of processing fee, other fees,etc,” it said in a release.

Investors may note that SEBI does not seek money or fees in any form for resolution of complaints. Investors/public are advised to exercise caution and not fall prey to fraudulent emails/communication in the name of SEBI or its officials, the markets regulator said.