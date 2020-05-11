Stocks

SEBI cuts fee on turnover, IPO filing

PTI New Delhi | Updated on May 11, 2020 Published on May 11, 2020

Continuing with its efforts to help market participants tide over the challenges due to Covid-19 pandemic, SEBI has reduced broker turnover fees and filing charges on offer documents for public offering, rights issue and buyback of shares by 50 per cent. The broker turnover fee reduction is applicable the period June 2020 to March 2021, the regulator said. The benefit of reductions will automatically be passed on to the investors. Besides, fees for filing offer documents for public issue, rights issue and buy back of shares have been reduced to 50 per cent. This will be effective for documents filed from June 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020.

