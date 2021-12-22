Stocks

SEBI cuts NFO timeline to 6 months

BL Mumbai Bureau December 22 | Updated on December 22, 2021

SEBI, after consultation with stakeholders, has cut the time frame for launching new fund offer of mutual funds after getting the approval to six months from one year. The new rule comes into force with immediate effect, said SEBI. Last March, amid Covid pandemic disruptions, the validity period of observation letter issued by SEBI for launch of NFOs was extended to one year. . However, for all NFOs where SEBI has already issued observation letter and NFOs are yet to be launched, the schemes shall be launched within one year , it added.

Published on December 22, 2021

