SEBI directs 3 entities to disgorge ₹2.33 crore in fraudulent trade case

JBL Live 300TWS: Full marks for sound quality
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Capital markets regulator SEBI has directed three entities to disgorge over ₹2.33 crore of ‘wrongful gains’ made by them by indulging in manipulative trading in the shares of Urja Global Ltd and Sampada Chemicals Ltd.
Chetan Dogra and Chetan Dogra HUF will jointly and severally disgorge about ₹2.15 crore of wrongful gains and Shraddha Entertainment Pvt Ltd will disgorge ₹18.05 lakh of wrongful gains, according to SEBI’s order passed on Monday.
The regulator ordered entities to disgorge the amount, along with an interest of 12 per cent per annum.
Besides, Chetan Dogra (noticee 1) and Chetan Dogra HUF (noitcee 2) have been barred from the securities market for a period of one year and Shraddha Entertainment Pvt Ltd has been banned for six months.
These directions come after SEBI found that these entities have violated PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) norms.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had conducted an investigation between October 2010 and March 2011 into the scrips of Urja Global and Sampada Chemicals.
During the investigation, it was found that noticees are connected entities and noticee 1 and noticee 2 had executed artificial and manipulative trades in the scrip of Urja by way of synchronized trades, reversal and self trades that led to the creation of artificial volumes in the trading of the scrip of Urja.
Further, it was noted that the three entities played an instrumental role in the price rise in the scrip of Sampada during the period of January to March 21, 2011, and have participated in 33.18 per cent of total such trading instances that led to the price rise in the scrip.
SEBI in its order said, “In my view, noticees did not conduct their trades as genuine investors of the securities market and rather were motivated by certain extra-commercial illicit intentions while trading in the shares of these two companies.”
Therefore, the watchdog concluded that the entities have executed manipulative trades in the scrip of Urja and Sampada with the intention to manipulate the market or to defeat its mechanism and thereby have violated the PFUTP norms.
Also, the regulator observed that these entities have made unlawful gain through their manipulative and unfair trades in the scrips of Urja and Sampada.
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, will the moves ...
Comfort with innovative features, great sound and incredible battery-life
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
Given the uncertain times amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, it is prudent to have a health insurance cover for you ...
₹1115 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511251145 Despite the volatility the stock is in sideways trend; go ...
Ever since the stock of Timken India witnessed a huge fall in March, it has been on an uptrend, continuously ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...