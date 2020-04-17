Stocks

SEBI extends cut-off time for MF subscription, redemption

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 17, 2020 Published on April 17, 2020

Market regulator SEBI has decided to extend the reduced cut-off time for subscription and redemption of mutual funds, including liquid and overnight schemes, till April 30, amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the revised timings were applicable from April 7-17. The move comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) extended reduced trading hours for debt market. For subscriptions to liquid and overnight schemes, the regulator has revised the time to 12.30 pm, while the same for other schemes is 1 pm.

With respect to redemption of liquid, overnight and other mutual funds, SEBI has revised the timing to 1 pm. In a separate statement, BSE has announced the revised timings for subscription and redemption of liquid, overnight and other schemes on its mutual fund distribution platform, StAR MF.

Published on April 17, 2020
mutual funds
SEBI
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
NCD: Indian Hotels to raise ₹150 cr