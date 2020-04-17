SEBI extends cut-off time for MF subscription, redemption

Market regulator SEBI has decided to extend the reduced cut-off time for subscription and redemption of mutual funds, including liquid and overnight schemes, till April 30, amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the revised timings were applicable from April 7-17. The move comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) extended reduced trading hours for debt market. For subscriptions to liquid and overnight schemes, the regulator has revised the time to 12.30 pm, while the same for other schemes is 1 pm.

With respect to redemption of liquid, overnight and other mutual funds, SEBI has revised the timing to 1 pm. In a separate statement, BSE has announced the revised timings for subscription and redemption of liquid, overnight and other schemes on its mutual fund distribution platform, StAR MF.