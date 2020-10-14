SEBI extends deadline for SMARTs

SEBI has extended the deadline to November 6 for individuals and entities to submit applications to become Securities Market Trainers (SMARTs), who will supplement the regulator’s investor education initiative. Noting that an educated investor is a “protected investor”, SEBI said it felt a need to increase the outreach of investor education programmes so that investors make informed investment decisions.

SMARTs are expected to hold programmes in districts so that investors in tier-II and tier-III cities also benefit out of it.