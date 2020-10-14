Stocks

SEBI extends deadline for SMARTs

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 14, 2020 Published on October 14, 2020

SEBI extends deadline for SMARTs

SEBI has extended the deadline to November 6 for individuals and entities to submit applications to become Securities Market Trainers (SMARTs), who will supplement the regulator’s investor education initiative. Noting that an educated investor is a “protected investor”, SEBI said it felt a need to increase the outreach of investor education programmes so that investors make informed investment decisions.

SMARTs are expected to hold programmes in districts so that investors in tier-II and tier-III cities also benefit out of it.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 14, 2020
SEBI
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.