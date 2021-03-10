Stocks

SEBI extends KYC registry ambit

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on March 10, 2021

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Wednesday asked regulated entities to upload 'Know Your Customer' data pertaining to accounts of legal entities, opened on or after April 1, onto the Central KYC Registry (CKYCR). Regulated Entities (REs) have already been uploading the KYC data pertaining to all individual accounts opened on or after August 1, 2016, onto CKYCR. "Since CKYCR is fully operational for individual clients, it has been decided to extend CKYCR to legal entities as well," SEBI said in a circular. The regulator has also comes out with a template for legal entity in this regard.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 10, 2021
SEBI
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.