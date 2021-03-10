SEBI extends KYC registry ambit

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Wednesday asked regulated entities to upload 'Know Your Customer' data pertaining to accounts of legal entities, opened on or after April 1, onto the Central KYC Registry (CKYCR). Regulated Entities (REs) have already been uploading the KYC data pertaining to all individual accounts opened on or after August 1, 2016, onto CKYCR. "Since CKYCR is fully operational for individual clients, it has been decided to extend CKYCR to legal entities as well," SEBI said in a circular. The regulator has also comes out with a template for legal entity in this regard.