SEBI extends MFs’ disclosure norms

Securities and Exchange Board of India has extended the implementation of disclosure of risk-o-metre of the scheme along with the performance of the scheme and benchmark and details of portfolio to September. In April, SEBI had made it mandatory for mutual funds to disclose the the portfolio of the scheme along with risk-o-meter, the benchmark and scheme performance from June. Based on the representation from AMFI, it has been decided to extend its implementation to September 1, said SEBI.