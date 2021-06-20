SEBI halts Rs 4,000 crore Carlyle-PNBHF deal

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has asked Punjab National Bank Housing Finance (PNBHF) to halt its proposed Rs 4,000 crore deal with Carlyle group.
The market regulator said that the notice given on May 31 for Extraordinary General Meeting is "ultra-vires of Article of Association (AOA) and shall not be acted upon until the company undertakes the valuation of shares."
BusinessLine had reported earlier that marker regulator SEBI was looking into the capital raising plan announced by PNB Housing Finance, since corporate governance experts have raised red flags.
PNB Housing Finance-Carlyle deal under SEBI scrutiny
This after Mumbai based SES, a proxy advisor to shareholders, said that PNB Housing finance was surrendering control of PNB housing and the deal was an abuse of minority shareholder rights.
SEBI had also asked stock exchanges to look into the deal and see if there are any other red flags, sources said. There is an internal feeling in SEBI that the deal should be studied by experts since serious questions have been raised, sources said.
PNBHF said in a statement, "The company and its Board of Directors have considered the SEBI Letter, and continue to believe that the Company has acted in compliance with all relevant applicable laws, including the applicable pricing regulations prescribed by SEBI, and the Articles of Association of the Company, and that such Preferential Allotment is in the best interests of the company, its shareholders and all relevant stakeholders."
