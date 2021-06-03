SEBI hikes MFs’ overseas investment limit to $1b

Market regulator SEBI has increased mutual funds investment limit in overseas markets to $1 billion from the current level of $600 million. The current enhanced limit will be with the overall industry’s cap of $7 billion, said SEBI in a statement on Thursday.

This circular shall come into force with immediate effect, it added.

Based on representation from the industry, SEBI said mutual funds can now make overseas investments subject to a maximum of $1 billion per mutual fund, within the overall industry limit of $7 billion.

ETFs too get headroom

The industry limit for investment in overseas Exchange Traded Funds has also been enhanced to $300 million from $200 million per mutual fund, within the overall industry limit of $1 billion, it added.

As of April end, the asset under management of funds investing abroad has increased to ₹13,989 crore from ₹9,846 crore in January.

Details on overall cap has to be disclosed in the new fund offers and the same in the ongoing schemes have to revealed on a monthly basis from November 5, said SEBI.

Most of the mutual funds in India are jointly owned by large overseas financial institutions. With relentless bull run in domestic and overseas markets, mutual funds have been launching innovative active and passive funds to route investments in the schemes of the overseas partner.

On the other hand, SEBI has been easing overseas investments due to constant rupee depreciation.

In May, SEBI allowed domestic alternate investment funds (AIF) to invest up to $1.5 billion of their corpus in foreign companies from the existing $750 million.

AIFs are privately pooled investment vehicles like PE, Venture Capital, Hedge Funds and Angel Funds, which manage money of the rich and sophisticated investors.

Since the inception of the AIF category in December 2012, the industry has grown to ₹4 lakh crore as of last December.