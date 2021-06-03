SEBI hikes MFs’ overseas investment limit to $1b

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
Market regulator SEBI has increased mutual funds investment limit in overseas markets to $1 billion from the current level of $600 million. The current enhanced limit will be with the overall industry’s cap of $7 billion, said SEBI in a statement on Thursday.
This circular shall come into force with immediate effect, it added.
Based on representation from the industry, SEBI said mutual funds can now make overseas investments subject to a maximum of $1 billion per mutual fund, within the overall industry limit of $7 billion.
The industry limit for investment in overseas Exchange Traded Funds has also been enhanced to $300 million from $200 million per mutual fund, within the overall industry limit of $1 billion, it added.
As of April end, the asset under management of funds investing abroad has increased to ₹13,989 crore from ₹9,846 crore in January.
Details on overall cap has to be disclosed in the new fund offers and the same in the ongoing schemes have to revealed on a monthly basis from November 5, said SEBI.
Most of the mutual funds in India are jointly owned by large overseas financial institutions. With relentless bull run in domestic and overseas markets, mutual funds have been launching innovative active and passive funds to route investments in the schemes of the overseas partner.
On the other hand, SEBI has been easing overseas investments due to constant rupee depreciation.
In May, SEBI allowed domestic alternate investment funds (AIF) to invest up to $1.5 billion of their corpus in foreign companies from the existing $750 million.
AIFs are privately pooled investment vehicles like PE, Venture Capital, Hedge Funds and Angel Funds, which manage money of the rich and sophisticated investors.
Since the inception of the AIF category in December 2012, the industry has grown to ₹4 lakh crore as of last December.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...