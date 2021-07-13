SEBI hires adjudication officers to tackle backlog

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Markets regulator SEBI has started strategising its manpower resources to tackle the backlog of adjudication and inquiry matters. The Securities and Exchange Board of India has now appointed nine General Manager and Chief General Manager level officials from the legal department as part time adjudicating officers for passing orders in other pending cases.
There are thousands of adjudication matters pending as on date with SEBI, a huge number of which have seen slow or no progress, experts said.
A large number of adjudicating matters pertain to 14,000-odd illiquid options cases and similarly, inquiries are pending in the derivative segment in a large exchange. Just a few weeks ago, SEBI had appointed nearly 150 General Managers and Deputy General Managers as Adjudicating Officers on part time basis. Currently, SEBI has 8 full time Adjudicating Officers of Chief General Manager level.
On an average, SEBI takes nearly two years to complete adjudication proceedings. Even after appointment of part time SEBI officials, which are considered few in numbers, adjudication matters may continue to bog down SEBI for years to come, experts said.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
But Italy are worthy winners of a wonderful football spectacle
Rasheed Kidwai’s book on the Gwalior royal family is as much a palace chronicle as it is a companion volume to ...
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
A unique environmental drama, the recently released ‘Sherni’ is earning accolades from leading Indian ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...