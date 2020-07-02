SEBI imposes penalty on Divi’s Labs insiders

Unlocking the hidden entrepreneur within homemakers
The Britannia Marie Gold My Start Up initiative gives women entrepreneurship a needed boost
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has imposed a penalty of about ₹96.68 lakh on Divi’s Laboratories’ chief financial officer and seven of his close associates for violation of insider trading norms.
According to SEBI, Divi’s had made an announcement on July 10, 2017, during market hours that USFDA would lift import alert 99-32 on the company’s unit-II at Visakhapatnam, which was a price-sensitive information.
However, SEBI investigation revealed that Kiran Divi (Director of Divi’s) had received the information on the lifting of the import alert on July 7, 2017, through an email from the regulatory counsel. So the unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI) came into existence on July 7, as per SEBI regulations.
After materiality of the information was discussed in a board meeting (on July 10, 2017), the company disclosed it to the stock exchanges.
SEBI investigation found that L Kishore Babu (CFO), Praveen Lingamneni, Nagesh Lingamaneni, Srilakshmi Lingamaneni, D Srinivasa Rao, Radhika Dronavalli, Gopichand Lingamaneni and Pushpa Latha Devi ― identified as insiders, as they possessed the UPSI ― traded in the scrip between July 10 and 12, 2017, making unlawful gains.
G Mahalingam, whole-time director, SEBI, impounded the alleged unlawful gains of ₹96.68 lakh (gains of ₹74. 08 lakh and interest of ₹22.60 lakh, for the period July 10, 2017, to January 24, 2020) made on them.
The Britannia Marie Gold My Start Up initiative gives women entrepreneurship a needed boost
Online videos make learning easier. Can the next big YouTube trend be used in the world of work?
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Solar panels will no longer need human intervention to stay dust-free
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Tata Steel reported a net loss of ₹1,615 crore in the March quarter against the net profit of ₹2,295 crore ...
₹1065 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510781090 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...