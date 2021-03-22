SEBI invites applications for internship in IT department

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Market regulator SEBI on Monday invited applications for an internship programme in its information technology department (ITD), whereby interns would be given an opportunity to work on data analytics and fintech.
The interns will be given a monthly stipend of up to ₹30,000, the regulator said in a notice.
Under the programme, interns would be given an opportunity to work on different information technology (IT) projects including data analytics, regulatory business processes and reporting, and fintech at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
Such projects will provide an exceptional opportunity to the interns to apply their IT and data analytics skills while gaining valuable exposure to the functioning of the Indian capital markets.
“(With) a view to provide hands-on training to the students of educational institutes, SEBI is desirous of partnering with them for accepting up to 10 interns under its SEBI ITD Internship Program 2021,” says the notice.
Accordingly, expressions of interest have been invited from eligible institutes, on or before April 10, 2021, to participate in the SEBI ITD internship programme.
The internship programme has been proposed to be for a contiguous period of a minimum one year which may comprise either two semesters and one summer/winter internship period or three trimesters and one summer/winter internship period.
SEBI’s information technology department works intensively to establish, maintain and improve the IT infrastructure, systems and services in the regulator.
These IT systems not only support internal process automation and decision-making but also strengthen SEBI’s surveillance and supervision of capital markets.
Further, SEBI’s IT systems also interface with various market participants, such as mutual funds, brokers, portfolio managers, and investment advisers, among others.
This programme is intended for the students of such educational institutes which are offering an AICTE-recognised full-time MBA or MCA or equivalent degree or diploma of a duration of two years.
Such institutes must be either recognised by the University Grants Commission or by any other commission established under an Act of Parliament in India.
Spelling out the eligibility criteria for interns, the regulator said candidates should be students pursuing full-time MBA/MCA or equivalent degree or diploma of a duration of two years from an eligible institute, and hold a full-time graduate degree in engineering or a BCA degree.
Besides, candidates should have a strong aptitude for computer programming and data analytics and a basic understanding of financial markets is desirable but not mandatory.
Among others, candidates should have a minimum 60 per cent aggregate marks at graduate level.
Interns undergoing internship at SEBI for three days a week would be given a monthly stipend of ₹25,000, while those doing internship for four days in a week would be given ₹30,000 per month.
