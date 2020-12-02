SEBI issues norms to demat re-lodged shares

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
SEBI on Wednesday came out with operational guidelines to credit physical shares in demat account of investors following re-lodged transfer request. Transfer deeds lodged prior to deadline of April 1, 2019, and rejected/returned due to deficiency in the documents were allowed to re-lodge with requisite documents. SEBI had fixed March 31, 2021, as the cut-off date for re-lodgement of transfer deeds. Subsequent to processing of re-lodged transfer request, the RTA would retain physical shares and intimate the investor about the execution of transfer through a letter of confirmation, SEBI said. This letter will be sent through speed post or e-mail, with the digitally signed letter containing details of endorsement, shares, folio of investor as available on physical shares, it added.
The investor would have to submit the demat request, within 90 days of issue of letter of confirmation, to depository participant along with the letter of confirmation.
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Santosh Barik and his family — his wife, parents and two sisters — have been farm labourers in his village in ...
Women artisans start their own producer companies to shape lifestyle products
The scheme will invest 0-35 per cent of the corpus in overseas equities
He should have the ability to independently think and differentiate himself from the herd
It comes with interest rate risk; though it carries no liquidity or credit risk
The vacation ownership provider has done well amidst the pandemic, unlike many others in the hospitality ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
Remembering David Lean’s Brief Encounter, its haunting music and portrayal of illicit, impassioned love
The author of The Pull of the Stars, a novel based on the Spanish flu, on the perpetual lure of history and ...
As her political secretary, Ahmed Patel turned Sonia Gandhi into a powerful and confident leader who could ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...