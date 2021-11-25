SEBI issues regulatory mechanism for Silver ETFs

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
In order to have a regulatory mechanism for Silver Exchange Traded Funds (Silver ETFs), market regulator SEBI has changed mutual fund regulations that makes it mandatory for Silver ETF schemes to invest at least 95 per cent of the net assets of the scheme in Silver and Silver related instruments.
Exchange-Traded Commodity Derivatives (ETCDs) having silver as the underlying shall be considered as ‘silver related instrument’ for Silver ETFs. The exposure to ETCDs having silver as the underlying shall not exceed 10 per cent of net asset value of the scheme.
However, the above limit of 10 per cent shall not be applicable to Silver ETFs where the intention is to take delivery of the physical silver and not to roll over its position to the next contract cycle.
Also read: Mutual Funds plan to capitalise on novel concepts
“Before investing in ETCDs having silver as the underlying, mutual funds shall put in place a written policy with regard to such investment with due approval from the Board of the AMC and the Trustees. The policy shall be reviewed by the Board of AMC and Trustees at least once a year,” SEBI said.
The physical silver shall be of standard 30 kg bars with fineness of 999 parts per thousand (or 99.9% purity) confirming to London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) Good Delivery Standards.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...