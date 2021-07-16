SEBI nixes margin requirement for sellers in the cash segment

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
SEBI has eased margin related processes for those selling shares in the stock market.
No more do stock brokers need collect upfront margin from sellers in the cash segment. They can ask the depository player holding a client’s demat account to block the shares intended to be sold and release them at the end of the day if the sale does not happen.
Also, the shares do not have to be transferred to the broker’s account for the sale, per SEBI’s new block mechanism.
The instruction to block the client’s shares can be given via electronic delivery instruction slip (eDIS).
Ever since SEBI tightened the margin rules last year, brokers have been complaining that clients were shifting to online discount brokers due to this.
Mumbai-based market dealers told BusinessLine that so far only a few large brokers were using the DIS to block or unblock client shares but now this mechanism will be widely used.
Also, there is a view that SEBI’s block mechanism may not be a whole new idea since brokers had already put into practice the mechanism of early pay-in for shares sold. In this, the delivery of shares sold is given the same day and a pre-assigned client power of attorney (PoA) is used for this specific purpose only, brokers said.
“Shares lying in a client’s demat account will be blocked either by the client himself using the depository’s online system or eDIS mandate or through depository participant based on physical DIS given by client or via a PoA. Depositories may block the securities in the client’s demat account in respect of Intra or inter depository transfer instruction till pay-in day. The blocked securities will be transferred only after checking against the client level net delivery obligation received from clearing corporations of stock exchanges,” SEBI said.
“All these mechanisms are being streamlined so that SEBI can bring the same-day settlement process,” a member of the brokers association said.
SEBI has said that a block on shares will be cancelled by the end of the day if the sell order is not executed. Also, the early pay-in mechanism, where shares are delivered the same day, will continue. Pay-in and pay-out mechanisms form the core of the settlement process after the purchase/sale of shares.
Currently Indian markets follow T+2-day settlement wherein delivery of shares and payout happen within three days after shares are sold. There is a view within SEBI to make this settlement a same-day process.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
Kanika Dhillon, the creator of fiesty heroines — ‘Manmarziyan’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’
A princely procession, a mysterious death — Sujata Massey’s third Perveen Mistry whodunnit has all the ...
The relationship between growing inequality and booming asset markets has never been this stark
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...