SEBI norms to avoid info overload

In order to avoid overload of information on investors, SEBI has directed mutual funds to share details of risk, performance and portfolio with investors, only for the schemes in which they have invested. The new norm will come into effect from June 1. Mutual funds will also disclose risk-o-meter of the scheme vis-a-vis benchmark while disclosing the performance of scheme in the fortnightly, monthly and half-yearly statement via email. The decision was taken based on the recommendation of the Mutual Fund Advisory Committee, said SEBI.