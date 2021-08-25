SEBI orders defreezing of bank, MF accounts of Rana Kapoor

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Wednesday ordered defreezing of bank accounts as well as share and mutual fund holdings of former YES Bank MD and CEO Rana Kapoor.
In March, the YES Bank founder was penalised for not making disclosures about a transaction of Morgan Credit, an unlisted promoter entity of YES Bank.
SEBI had imposed a fine of ₹1 crore on Kapoor in September 2020 and he had failed to pay it. Kapoor has been accused of creating an opaque layer between him and stakeholders and violating the provision of the LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation.
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) had also accepted SEBI's contention in imposing the maximum penalty as it found the offence to be of serious nature since Kapoor at that time was serving as the Managing Director and CEO of the company. However, the Supreme Court, on August 2, stayed the SAT order.
In compliance with Supreme Court’s interim order, SEBI has also asked all banks and depositories – NSDL and CDSL – “to release the bank accounts/locker, demat accounts and mutual fund folios of defaulter (Kapoor) attached if any pursuant to... the notice of attachment”.
Meanwhile, a special court has allowed the Enforcement Directorate to interrogate former YES Bank chief Rana Kapoor in a money laundering case related to the Avantha group.
The former YES Bank chief is lodged in Mumbai's Taloja Jail after being arrested in March 2020 in the fraud case.
