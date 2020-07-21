SEBI reviews stress test modelfor commodities derivatives

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Securities and commodity market regulator SEBI on Tuesday said it is reviewing stress testing methodology for commodity derivatives to address the concern regarding high stress loss figures on positions with early pay-in. The decision has been taken in consultation with clearing corporations (CCs), said SEBI.
While calculating the residual losses, for positions on which early pay-in are given by the clients/brokers, and margin exemption are granted on such positions, CCs have been permitted to consider the ‘margin exemption granted’ or ‘value of early paid-in goods’, whichever is lower, as ‘margins supporting those positions’, SEBI circular said.
For each client, residual loss will be equal to loss the due to the client’s close-out position minus margin supporting his specific positions. The stress test pertains to Minimum Required Corpus (MRC) of core Settlement Guarantee Fund (SGF).
The regulator had fixed minimum threshold value of MRC for commodity derivatives segment of any stock exchange at ₹10 crore.
Sonam Chandwani, Managing Partner at KS Legal & Associates, said: “The markets watchdog has announced a review of stress testing methodology for commodity derivatives to address the concern regarding high stress loss figures on positions with early pay-in. It is pertinent to note that such review is likely to have a limited impact to the extent of computing commodity clearing corporation’s solvency levels in cases of stress tests conducted by them, thus leading to negligible implications for traders and investors alike.”
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
The August futures of the metal face a key barrier at ₹50,000; contract shows weakness
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...