SEBI shifts staff from local offices to Mumbai

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
SEBI has recalled its staff from ‘local offices’ across the country and asked them to report to the head office in Mumbai. SEBI had opened 16 “local offices” including in hill stations such as Shimla and Dehradun under former SEBI chairman UK Sinha with a view to promote investor education.
But the thinking now is that since investor education can be done online and through seminars, large staff is not required in local offices.
Another purpose for SEBI to open these offices was to keep an eye on chit-fund and ponzi schemes in different states, after Sahara and Saradha chit-fund scams came to light.
In an internal communication on December 4, SEBI recalled 29 of its officials from various local offices and asked them to work from the head office. Those being recalled are in the rank of deputy general managers, assistant general managers and managers. They are being recalled from SEBI local offices in centres including Patna, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chandigarh and Indore among others.
The SEBI circular says the work being handled from the local offices will now be carried out/coordinated from their supervising regional offices.
In near future, it is likely that the regulator may shut-down these offices, most of which are on lease, sources told BusinessLine. Replying to an email SEBI said it had ‘four regional offices’ and none of them were being shut. But it did not reply to an email seeking response on 16 local offices and recalling staff.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Lee Child and his brother, Andrew, on moulding the new Jack Reacher book together and keeping editors and ...
Young singers from farming families are using their mighty pens, trained vocal cords and the power of the ...
Author John le Carré thrived on espionage, in every sense of the word. A fan pays tribute to the man who ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...