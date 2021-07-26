SEBI to mutual fund registrars: Develop common platform

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Market regulator SEBI has urged Registrar and Transfer Agents of mutual funds to integrate their operations and develop a common platform that will deliver a better experience to investors across the industry.
Asset Management Companies and depositories will facilitate the RTAs for the development of the proposed platform, said SEBI. Currently, there are two major RTAs — CAMS and Karvy.
The integrated platform will enable a user-friendly interface for investors for the execution of mutual fund transactions including purchase, redemption and switch besides other facilities. Investors will be able to access the services of all mutual funds in an integrated manner.
In this regard, SEBI said AMCs, RTAs, and depositories will take necessary measures to provide data on a real-time basis to the proposed platform.
Additionally, RTAs and depositories will also share their respective data feeds between themselves for the generation of investment-related reports.
The proposed platform may also over time, provide services to the distributors, registered investment advisors, AMCs, Stock Exchange platforms and digital platforms for transacting in mutual funds to further augment ease of investing and servicing of investors.
AMCs, RTAs, and Depositories will review and harmonize the processes across the industry to provide a single-window, integrated, simplified investment and service experience for the investors. The platform should be scalable with robust cybersecurity protocols and supported through an API-based architecture. The platform will adopt the Cyber Security and Cyber Resilience framework specified by SEBI.
Further, APIs could be exposed to other industry stakeholders such as distributors, registered investment advisors, Stock Exchange platforms, and digital platforms with due approval of the concerned mutual fund on mutually agreed terms, it said.
The RTAs should be open for system audit and cybersecurity audits. Further, RTAs shall ensure that the platform complies with the guidelines for Business Continuity Plan and Disaster Recovery specified by SEBI, it said.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Covid has taught everyone that challenges could come at any time with amplified magnitude
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
When changing jobs, upright professionals should communicate their decision to resign with truth and honesty, ...
Gyles Brandreth’s biography is an anecdote-filled final portrait of the ever-practical duke
The Nobel laureate found out that welfare economics was a non-subject at Cambridge
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...