SEBI to relax fund-raising norms for stressed companies

SEBI has proposed easing norms for stressed listed companies that are seeking funds infusion. The regulator on Wednesday issued a discussion paper and sought if entities investing in these stressed companies can be exempted from making an open offer. SEBI is also considering relaxing norms for pricing of preferential issues.

The share price of debt-heavy companies has taken a pounding but are not able to raise fresh funds due to SEBI’s restrictive takeover norms. Preferential allotment of shares and pure fund infusion and taking control of the company are the two ways fund raising is done.

“SEBI had received numerous representations that the pricing guidelines for preferential allotment of shares were onerous for financial investors. Making an open offer in case of acquisition creates substantial financial obligation for an incoming investor, in addition to infusion by the investor, thereby increasing the cost of financial intervention,” SEBI said.

To make it easier for stressed companies to raise funds, SEBI has proposed relaxation in pricing guidelines and exempting financial investors from making an open offer. However, the relaxation would be given only for investments in stressed companies.

Stressed companies would include companies which have made disclosure of defaults on payment of interest/ repayment of principal amount on loans from banks/ financial institutions and listed and unlisted debt securities for two consequent quarters, SEBI said.

The regulator also said tha t it is the responsibility of the concerned companies to make a disclosure if there is an existence of inter-creditor agreement in terms of Reserve Bank of India (Prudential Framework for Resolution of Stressed Assets) Directions and if the instruments issued by the company have been downgraded by credit rating agencies to D.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has fixed May 13 as the last date for receiving public opinion on the same.