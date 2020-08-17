Sell deep OTM call on Coal India

My Five: Fresh air, sunshine, bikes & nimbupani
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
Despite a sharp rally on Friday, the outlook for Coal India remains negative. The stock finds an immediate resistance at ₹142 and the key support at ₹123.55. Only a close above ₹167.85 will turn the medium-term outlook positive for Coal India. In the short term, we expect the stock to move in a narrow band of ₹120 and ₹150. Only a break out of this band, will set a clear trend for the stock.
F&O Pointers: Coal India August futures (₹132.20) saw unwinding of 4.7 per cent in open interest positions on Friday, though the underlying stock (₹131.85) gained almost three per cent. This signals that investors prefer to book profits rather than rolling over their positions. However, still some long positions are being held by investors, as the future contract is maintaining the premium over the spot price. Option trading indicates a range of ₹120-140 for Coal India.
Strategy: We advise a risky strategy for traders on Coal India who can understand the margin commitments and have enough funds to meet wild swings. Traders could consider shorting of ₹145-strike call that closed with a premium of ₹1.10. As the market lot is 3,700 shares per lot, this strategy will ensure an inflow of ₹4,070 which would be the maximum profit one can earn from this.
However, loss could be unlimited if Coal India rises sharply in the next few days. Besides, the company may announce quarterly results anytime soon and that may add to volatility.
Hold the position till expiry and if the stock stays strongly above ₹135 on Monday, traders could ignore this call.
Follow-up: Hold short-strangle on Asian Paints for one more week.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis and F&O positions. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
The right policy push will help the country get back its competitive edge
Be it for Covid or other challenges, Indian pharma must generate local data and research
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
Don’t let the lockdown stop you from buying stocks, mutual funds and other investments. We tell you how you ...
Wide product portfolio and near-monopoly status give it an edge as demand recovers
The fund will have static allocation to various asset classes, with mark-to-market adjustments
Sensex, Nifty 50 move sideways, face crucial barrier; investors should remain watchful
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...