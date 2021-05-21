Sensex breaches 50,000, Nifty above 15,000 as banking and financials rally

Benchmark indices gained over one per cent on Friday afternoon, led by banking and financials.

Indices traded higher, tracking gains in heavyweights such as the HDFC twins and ICICI Bank. The market extended early gains in the first half owing to strong global cues from the US and Asia-Pacific markets. A consequent decline in active Covid-19 cases also aided the market sentiment.

At 1 pm, after breaching the 50,000 mark with a day’s high of 50,320.46, the BSE Sensex was ruling at 50,219.30, up 654.44 points or 1.32 per cent. It hit an intra-day low of 49,832.72. Nifty 50 reclaimed the 15,000 mark and was ruling at 15,095.05, up 189.00 points or 1.27 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 15,118.85 and a low of 14,985.85.

IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank. HDFC, ICICI Bank and Tata Motors were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while PowerGrid, Grasim, Dr Reddy’s, Eicher Motors and IOC were the top laggards.

Likhita Chepa, Senior Research Analyst, CapitalVia Global Research, said, “In the early session, Indian equities remained firm, owing to broad-based purchasing across key sectors.”

“With news that the International Monetary Fund is willing to increase its discourse and expand its technical engagement with India, sentiment remained upbeat,” added Chepa.

Sectoral and broader indices

On the sectoral front, all indices were in the green. The rally was led by banking and financials. Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services were up 2.03 per cent and 1.89 per cent respectively.

Nifty Private Bank and Nifty PSU Bank were up 2.09 per cent and 1.50 per cent, respectively.

IT and Auto stocks also gained. Nifty IT was up 0.97 per cent, while Nifty Auto was up 0.75 per cent.

The broader market also maintained the growth momentum. All broader indices were in the green.

Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.75 per cent, while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.64 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.83 per cent, while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.85 per cent.

Notably, the volatility index softened 2.63 per cent to 19.14.