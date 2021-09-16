Sensex breaches 59,000; Nifty crosses 17,600

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Benchmark indices closed on record highs for the second consecutive session on Thursday, led by bank stocks.
Market continued its rally after a positive opening, despite weak global cues, as investor sentiments were boosted by various reforms approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, including support packages for the auto and telecom sectors. Bank stocks gained focus ahead of a possible announcement on ‘bad banks’ during the Finance Ministry’s press conference scheduled today.
The BSE Sensex has breached the 59,000-mark, recording a fresh all-time high of 59,204.29. It closed at 59,141.16, up 417.96 points or 0.71 per cent. It recorded an intraday low of 58,700.50. The Nifty recorded a closing high of 17,629.50, up 110.05 points or 0.63 per cent. It recorded a fresh all-time high of 17,644.60 and an intraday low of 17,510.45.
Breadth remains positive
The breadth of the market remained positive with as many as 1,678 stocks advancing on the BSE, as compared to 1,591 stocks that declined while 156 remained unchanged; 394 stocks hit the upper circuit as compared to the 157 stocks that were locked in the lower circuit; 286 stocks touched a 52-week high and 15 touched a 52-week low.
Auto sector gets ₹26,058-crore PLI scheme to push new tech, clean fuels
S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities, said, “It is generally seen that when an underperformer makes a much-awaited up-move, it creates a feel-good effect on others. Ahead of the operationalisation of the NARCL [National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd], banks provided the much-needed ammunition to bulls to notch up record highs of 59K on the Sensex. The charge of the energised bulls took India’s market capitalisation ahead of France, as PSU [public sector undertaking] banks lent the firepower.”
Bad bank’s Security Receipts to get Govt backing
IndusInd Bank, ITC, State Bank of India, Reliance and IOC were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Grasim, Bharti Airtel, TCS, Shree Cement and Tata Steel were the top laggards.
The much-awaited move on ‘bad bank’ — NARCL — inched closer to going live with the Union Cabinet approving a crucial proposal that requires the government to guarantee the security receipts (SR) issued by NARCL when buying non-performing assets (NPAs) from banks, as per previous reports.
Telecom stocks ring louder
Auto and telecom stocks also gained focus after the Cabinet approved support packages for these sectors.
Joseph Thomas, Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management, said: “The Sensex and the Nifty moved up to the highest levels ever during the trading session today, supported by a significant up-move in the public sector banks, close to 5 per cent, and the private sector banks rising by 2 per cent. The PLI [production-linked incentive] for the auto sector, greater clarity on telecom dues with the moratorium announcement, and the likely announcement of guarantees for the ‘bad bank’, and so on, helped the markets rise higher.”
IT, metals lose momentum
On the sectoral front, while financials, FMCG and oil and gas stocks gained, IT and metals dragged.
Nifty Bank was up 2.22 per cent at closing. Nifty PSU Bank recorded the highest gains, closing 5.43 per cent higher, while Nifty Private Bank was up 2.67 per cent. Nifty Financial Services was up 1.09 per cent. Nifty FMCG was up 1.24 per cent. Nifty Oil & Gas also gained and closed 1.21 per cent higher.
Meanwhile, Nifty IT and Nifty Metal were down 0.62 per cent each.
Broader indices
Broader indices closed in the green. Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.80 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.50 per cent.
The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.48 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.08 per cent.
The volatility index rose 4.97 per cent to 14.41.
