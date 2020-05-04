Sensex crashes 2,000 points

US-China tension was back to haunt stock markets on Monday. The Sensex crashed by 2,000 points and the Nifty fell 566 points as US President Donald Trump repeated his comments blaming China for the coronavirus and threatened another round of trade tensions.

The Sensex and Nifty were down nearly 6 per cent, the largest crash after nearly three weeks of a relief rally that took the indices over 30 per cent up from recent lows.