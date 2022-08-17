Sensex crosses 60,000 mark in early trade; Nifty above 17,900 level

Mumbai Equity benchmarks on Wednesday continued to trade higher, with the Sensex breaching the crucial 60,000 mark in early trade amid positive global trends and persistent foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE benchmark index was trading 301.55 points higher at 60,103.15 in early deals.

The broader NSE Nifty climbed 87.40 points to 17,912.65 points.

Major gainers, losers

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance,Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finserv were the biggest gainers.

On the other hand, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HDFC and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

Asian markets

In Asia, markets in Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted higher while Seoul was trading lower in mid-session deals.

Markets on the Wall Street had ended mostly higher on Tuesday.

.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.5 per cent higher at $92.83 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital market as they bought shares worth ₹1,376.84 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said that helping investor sentiments will be the bullish FIIs who have bought shares to the tune of ₹16,219 crore so far in August.