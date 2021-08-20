Sensex falls 300 points, Nifty ends below 16,500 on selling across counters

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Benchmark indices closed in the red on Friday, witnessing across the board selling, led by metals.
Market opened on a negative note following global cues and extended losses through the day with metals, financials and pharma facing increased selling pressure. Only FMCG remained resilient in a weak market.
The BSE Sensex closed at 55,329.32, down 300.17 points or 0.54 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 55,543.16 and a low of 55,013.98. The Nifty 50 closed at 16,450.50, down 118.35 points or 0.71 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 16,509.55 and a low of 16,376.05.
The breadth of the market remained negative as more stocks declined. As many as 2,445 stocks declined on the BSE, as compared to 750 stocks that advanced while 136 remained unchanged. Furthermore, 466 stocks hit the lower circuit as compared to the 219 stocks that were locked in the upper circuit. Besides, 181 stocks touched 52-week high level and 46 touched a 52-week low
Hindustan Unilever, Britannia, Asian Paints, Nestle India and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Tata Steel, JSW Steel, UPL, Hindalco and Tata Motors were the top laggards.
The India VIX, NSE's volatility index, jumped 8.60 per cent to 14.02 as market extended losses. The index for the first time crossed 14-mark since June 25, signalling the tough times ahead.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said, "Bears took control of today's volatile session as weak cues from the global markets triggered selling across all sectors except FMCG. Fast spreading delta virus, Fed’s taper plans and China’s ongoing regulatory crackdown forced global markets to trade with cuts. Though the selling was broad-based, metal stocks were most affected due to a sharp plunge in iron ore futures across the world.”
Among sectoral indices, all indices except FMCG closed in the red.
Nifty Metal recorded the highest losses and slumped 6.43 per cent. Nifty Realty and Nifty PSU Bank slipped over 3 per cent. Nifty Pharma was down 2.56 per cent.
Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services were down 1.46 per cent and 0.70 per cent, respectively. Nifty Auto was down 1.62 per cent.
Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG was up 2.27 per cent at closing.
Broader indices were in the red as midcap and smallcap stocks remained under pressure.
Nifty Midcap 50 was down 3.04 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 2.53 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 1.91 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 1.83 per cent.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
Pandit Ravi Shankar and George Harrison pulled off a coup of sorts when they managed to get Bob Dylan, Eric ...
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...