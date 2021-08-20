Sensex falls 300 points, Nifty ends below 16,500 on selling across counters

Benchmark indices closed in the red on Friday, witnessing across the board selling, led by metals.

Market opened on a negative note following global cues and extended losses through the day with metals, financials and pharma facing increased selling pressure. Only FMCG remained resilient in a weak market.

The BSE Sensex closed at 55,329.32, down 300.17 points or 0.54 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 55,543.16 and a low of 55,013.98. The Nifty 50 closed at 16,450.50, down 118.35 points or 0.71 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 16,509.55 and a low of 16,376.05.

Market breadth weak

The breadth of the market remained negative as more stocks declined. As many as 2,445 stocks declined on the BSE, as compared to 750 stocks that advanced while 136 remained unchanged. Furthermore, 466 stocks hit the lower circuit as compared to the 219 stocks that were locked in the upper circuit. Besides, 181 stocks touched 52-week high level and 46 touched a 52-week low

Hindustan Unilever, Britannia, Asian Paints, Nestle India and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Tata Steel, JSW Steel, UPL, Hindalco and Tata Motors were the top laggards.

Volatility index crosses 14

The India VIX, NSE's volatility index, jumped 8.60 per cent to 14.02 as market extended losses. The index for the first time crossed 14-mark since June 25, signalling the tough times ahead.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said, "Bears took control of today's volatile session as weak cues from the global markets triggered selling across all sectors except FMCG. Fast spreading delta virus, Fed’s taper plans and China’s ongoing regulatory crackdown forced global markets to trade with cuts. Though the selling was broad-based, metal stocks were most affected due to a sharp plunge in iron ore futures across the world.”

Metals lose shine

Among sectoral indices, all indices except FMCG closed in the red.

Nifty Metal recorded the highest losses and slumped 6.43 per cent. Nifty Realty and Nifty PSU Bank slipped over 3 per cent. Nifty Pharma was down 2.56 per cent.

Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services were down 1.46 per cent and 0.70 per cent, respectively. Nifty Auto was down 1.62 per cent.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG was up 2.27 per cent at closing.

Midcaps, Smallcaps under pressure

Broader indices were in the red as midcap and smallcap stocks remained under pressure.

Nifty Midcap 50 was down 3.04 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 2.53 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 1.91 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 1.83 per cent.