Sensex down 121 pts intraday, Nifty above 17,900

Benchmark indices were trading with marginal losses during the afternoon on Tuesday, dragged by IT stocks.

Market opened on a choppy note, following weak global cues. Benchmark indices traded lower in the first half, tracking losses in IT and pharma.

Sensex, Nifty start on choppy note; IT, bank stocks decline

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was at 60,014.75, down 121.03 points or 0.20 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 60,263.61 and a low of 59,885.39. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,909.65, down 36.30 points or 0.2 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 17,995.75 and a low of 17,864.95.

A falling rupee and higher crude prices also weighed on investor sentiments.

Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motor and Hero Motocorp were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Coal India, Mahindra & Mahindra and Ultratech Cement were the top laggards.

Sectoral show

On the sectoral front, IT, pharma, oil & gas and private bank stocks dragged while consumer durables, FMCG and PSU bank stocks gained focus.

Nifty IT was down 1.50 per cent. Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were down 0.36 per cent and 0.49 per cent. Nifty Oil & Gas was down 0.26 per cent while Nifty Private Bank was down 0.21 per cent.

Meanwhile, Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty FMCG were trading 1.85 per cent and 0.31 per cent higher. Nifty PSU Bank was up 1.02 per cent.

Broader indices

Broader indices were in the green.

Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.12 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 1.04 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.19 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.12 per cent.

The volatility index softened 0.35 per cent to 16.03.