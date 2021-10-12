Sensex down 121 pts intraday, Nifty above 17,900

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Benchmark indices were trading with marginal losses during the afternoon on Tuesday, dragged by IT stocks.
Market opened on a choppy note, following weak global cues. Benchmark indices traded lower in the first half, tracking losses in IT and pharma.
Sensex, Nifty start on choppy note; IT, bank stocks decline
At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was at 60,014.75, down 121.03 points or 0.20 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 60,263.61 and a low of 59,885.39. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,909.65, down 36.30 points or 0.2 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 17,995.75 and a low of 17,864.95.
A falling rupee and higher crude prices also weighed on investor sentiments.
Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motor and Hero Motocorp were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Coal India, Mahindra & Mahindra and Ultratech Cement were the top laggards.
On the sectoral front, IT, pharma, oil & gas and private bank stocks dragged while consumer durables, FMCG and PSU bank stocks gained focus.
Asian shares fall as global energy crunch fuels inflation worries
Nifty IT was down 1.50 per cent. Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were down 0.36 per cent and 0.49 per cent. Nifty Oil & Gas was down 0.26 per cent while Nifty Private Bank was down 0.21 per cent.
Meanwhile, Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty FMCG were trading 1.85 per cent and 0.31 per cent higher. Nifty PSU Bank was up 1.02 per cent.
Broader indices were in the green.
Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.12 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 1.04 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.19 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.12 per cent.
The volatility index softened 0.35 per cent to 16.03.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
After every Air India flight that JRD Tata took, he would send notes to the management, summarizing his ...
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...