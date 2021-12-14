Sensex down 129 points intraday, Nifty below 17,400

The benchmark indices were trading marginally lower during the afternoon session on Tuesday.

The market opened on a weak note amid negative global cues and slumped further in the first half. Indices recovered from the day's low, but were trading in the red, dragged by losses in heavyweight financials, auto and consumer durables.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 58,154.23, down 129.19 points or 0.22 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 58,230.07 and a low of 57,803.87. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,334.00, down 34.25 points or 0.2 per cent, near the day's high of 17,347.85. It recorded an intra-day low of 17,225.80.

Powergrid, Nestle India, Divi's Lab, Tech Mahindra and Hindalco were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consumer, Bajaj Finserv and ITC were the top laggards.

Uncertainty around the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, constant selling by foreign portfolio investors and rising inflation rates across the globe have put pressure on equities, according to analysts.

The November 2021 headline CPI inflation rose sharply to 4.91 per cent (4.5 per cent earlier) amid base reversal, even as the sequential momentum eased mildly in both the food and core components. November WPI inflation rose to 14.2 per cent as compared to 12.5 per cent, month over month.

Pharma, healthcare in focus

On the sectoral front, while realty, financials, auto and consumer durables dragged, pharma and healthcare stocks gained focus.

Nifty Realty was down 1.44 per cent, while Nifty Auto was down 0.78 per cent. Nifty Financial Services was down 0.59 per cent. Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Private Bank were trading 0.54 per cent and 0.19 per cent lower, respectively. Nifty Consumer Durables was down 0.81 per cent.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma was up 0.64 per cent and Nifty Healthcare 0.48 per cent. IT and Oil & Gas also gained, with Nifty IT up 0.29 per cent and Nifty Oil & Gas trading 0.24 per cent higher.

Broader indices

Broader indices were also in the red.

The Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.69 per cent, while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 0.08 per cent.

The S&P BSE Midcap was down 0.65 per cent, while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.03 per cent.

The volatility index rose 2.41 per cent to 16.97.