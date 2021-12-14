Sensex down 166 points, Nifty ends below 17,400

Benchmark indices closed lower on Tuesday.

Market opened on a weak note amid negative global cues and extended losses through the day. Indices were dragged by losses in heavyweight financials, auto, FMCG and consumer durables.

The BSE Sensex closed at 58,117.09, down 166.33 points or 0.29 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 58,322.42 and a low of 57,803.87. The Nifty 50 closed at 17,324.90, down 43.35 points or 0.25 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 17,376.20 and a low of 17,225.80.

Breadth remains positive

The market breadth, however, remained positive with 1,801 stocks advancing on the BSE as against 1,510 that declined while 114 remained unchanged. Furthermore, 516 stocks hit the upper circuit as compared to the 116 stocks that were locked in the lower circuit. Besides, 286 stocks touched a 52-week high level and 19 touched a 52-week low.

Uncertainty around the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, constant selling by foreign portfolio investors and rising inflation rates across the globe has put pressure on equities, as per analysts.

The November 2021 headline CPI inflation rose sharply to 4.91 per cent (4.5 per cent earlier) amid base reversal, even as the sequential momentum eased mildly in both food and core components. November WPI inflation rose to 14.2 per cent as compared to 12.5 per cent, month over month.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "Due to elevated levels of inflation and weak Asian markets, the domestic indices extended losses ahead of the US Fed policy announcement.”

According to Mitul Shah, Head Of Research at Reliance Securities, the profit booking continued in a volatile market impacted by negative sentiments from other Asian markets due to renewed concerns about Covid-19, as India confirmed 40 cases of Omicron and one death in the UK due to Omicron.

“Markets are anticipating that Federal Reserve policymakers will announce a faster pace of tapering on Wednesday in response to rising inflation, and will do enough rate hikes to take their main policy rate target to 2.5 per cent by the end of 2024. This week brings a flurry of other central-bank decisions, including Bank of England, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan. In addition, markets will be focused on coronavirus headlines,” added Shah.

Powergrid, Divi's Lab, Axis Bank, Nestle India and Dr Reddy were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while ITC, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consumer, Kotak Bank and Bharti Airtel were the top laggards.

Pharma, healthcare, metal in focus

On the sectoral front, while realty, financials, auto, FMCG and consumer durables dragged, pharma, healthcare metals and oil & gas stocks gained focus.

Nifty Realty was down 0.62 per cent at closing while Nifty Auto was down 0.68 per cent. Nifty Financial Services was down 0.56 per cent. Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Private Bank closed 0.70 per cent and 0.13 per cent lower, respectively. Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty FMCG were down 0.54 per cent and 0.48 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile Nifty Pharma was up 1.06 per cent and Nifty Healthcare up 0.95 per cent. Nifty Metal and Oil & Gas closed 0.43 per cent and 0.38 per cent higher, respectively.

Broader indices

As for broader indices, the Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.42 per cent at closing while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.12 per cent.

The S&P BSE Midcap was down 0.37 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.05 per cent.

The volatility index rose 2.30 per cent to 16.95.