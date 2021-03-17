Sensex down 176 pts intraday, Nifty 50 below 14,800

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
The market plunged further on Tuesday afternoon after a flat opening as benchmark indices came under selling pressure.
At 1 pm, BSE Sensex was at 50,188.11, down 175.85 points or 0.35 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 50,561.12 and an intraday low of 50,136.76.
ITC, Infosys, TCS, Mahindra & Mahindra were among the top gainers on the BSE Sensex while HDFC Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank, PowerGrid and Maruti were the top laggards.
The Nifty 50 was below the psychological 15,000-mark at 14,835.60, down 74.85 or 0.5 per cent.
Sensex had opened at 50,436.02 as against the previous close of 50,363.96. Nifty 50 had opened at 14,946.55 as against the previous close of 14,910.45.
Foreign investors remain cautious and await clear signals from the US Fed. The Federal Open Market Committee meeting is set to conclude today.
Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research said, “The market opened on a flatter note and since then has been trading on a slightly negative note. US markets closed on a slightly negative note and Asian market has also shown weaker movements awaiting the outcome of the US reserve’s monetary policy later in the week.”
IT stocks, though trading flat, managed to retain the gains.
Among the sectoral indices, all except Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG were trading in the red. Nifty FMCG was up by 0.29 per cent while Nifty IT was up by 0.20 per cent.
Metal and PSU bank stocks recorded the highest losses. Nifty Metal was down by 1.77 per cent while Nifty PSU Bank was down by 1.96 per cent.
As for the broader indices, Nifty Midcap 50 was down by 1.70 per cent while the Nifty SmallCap 50 was down by 1.19 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap and the S&P BSE SmallCap indices were down by 1.36 per cent and 1.07 per cent, respectively.
