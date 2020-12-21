Stocks

Sensex down 243 points on weak global cues

BL Internet Desk | Updated on December 21, 2020 Published on December 21, 2020

Fresh outbreak of infections in UK dented optimism

Domestic equity benchmark indices Sensex and the Nifty slipped lower on Mondayy tracking weak global cues.

Asian stocks fell after uncertainty surrounding global economic recovery. Shares started the week out on a sour note in Asia as worsening coronavirus outbreaks overshadowed news that US lawmakers finally have a deal on more support for American businesses.

Markets fell in Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea on Monday but rose in Shanghai.

Passage of the nearly $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package was expected later Monday. However, a resurgence of virus outbreaks around the globe has dented optimism that vaccines can bring a swift end to the pandemic.

At 9.20 am, the 30-share BSE index fell 243 points or 0.56 per cent to 46,716.89; while the NSE Nifty declined 78.35 points or 0.16 per cent to 13,683.05.

Tata Motors was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, shedding over 2.50 per cent, followed by GAIL, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and HIndalco.

On the other hand, L&T, Reliance, Sun Pharma, Cipla, and Adani Port were among the gainers.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 21, 2020
NSE
BSE Ltd
stock market
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.