Sensex down 270 pts intraday, Nifty below 15,800

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Benchmark indices erased early gains to trade in the red during the afternoon on Tuesday.
The market, after opening on a strong note amid mixed global cues, erased all early gains as pharma stocks witnessed selling pressure. Auto and IT stocks also dragged.
On the global front, while US stocks ended marginally higher overnight, a majority of Asian bourses were in the red.
Markets likely to witness bounce back ahead of F&O expiry
At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading near the day’s low of 52,568.70 at 52,581.53, down 270.74 points or 0.51 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 53,024.70. The Nifty 50 was trading at 15,745.50, down 78.95 points or 0.5 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 15,881.55 and a low of 15,745.50.
Hindalco, Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life, Bajaj Finance and Nestle India were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Dr Reddy’s, Axis Bank, Cipla, Adani Ports and Sun Pharma were the top laggards.
On the sectoral front, a majority of indices were in the red. While pharma, auto, private banks and IT witnessed losses, metals and PSU Bank stocks gained.
Nifty Pharma was down 3.19 per cent. Nifty Auto and Nifty IT were down 0.62 per cent and 0.52 per cent, respectively. Nifty Private Bank was down 0.70 per cent.
Index Outlook: Key indices stare at barrier ahead
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal was up 0.57 per cent and Nifty PSU Bank was up 0.41 per cent.
As for broader indices, Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.61 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.09 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 0.54 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 0.14 per cent.
The volatility index rose 7.08 per cent to 13.33.
Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, “The mid-small-cap segment is witnessing high volatility in response to results since the institutional activity is low in this segment. The newbie retail investors are now focused on this segment. But this segment can correct hugely when the market turns bearish and, therefore, investors have to be cautious.”
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Covid has taught everyone that challenges could come at any time with amplified magnitude
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
In the latest offering from Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki goes in search of a variant — one creating nexus ...
When changing jobs, upright professionals should communicate their decision to resign with truth and honesty, ...
Gyles Brandreth’s biography is an anecdote-filled final portrait of the ever-practical duke
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...