Sensex down 325 points intraday, Nifty below 16,500

Benchmark indices were trading lower during the afternoon on Friday, witnessing across the board selling, especially in metals.
Market opened on a negative note following global cues and extended losses in the first half, dragged primarily by metals, financials and pharma. Only FMCG remained resilient in a weak market.
At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 55,304.15, down 325.34 points or 0.58 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 55,495.60 and a low of 55,013.98. The Nifty 50 was trading at 16,435.95, down 132.90 points or 0.8 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 16,509.55 and a low of 16,376.05.
Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Britannia and Nestle India were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Tata Steel, JSW Steel, UPL, Hindalco and Tata Motors were the top laggards.
The India VIX, NSE's volatility index jumped 8.69 per cent to 14.03 as market extended losses.
Indications of tapering of bond purchase which may start later this year from the minutes of the latest US Fed meet impacted the market. Rising Covid-19 cases across the globe and geopolitical tensions due to Afghanistan have worried investors.
Likhita Chepa, Senior Research Analyst, CapitalVia Global Research Ltd said, "Indian benchmark had a cautious start today with slight negativity in the market around level of 16500 as there is a fall in crude oil price in Asian markets."
"The recent weakness in Asian equity markets is also partly driven by the strengthening of the US dollar as the market prepares for the gradual reduction of monetary stimulus," added Chepa.
Among sectoral indices, all indices except FMCG were in the red.
Nifty Metal recorded the highest losses and was down 4.96 per cent. Nifty Pharma was down 2.38 per cent while Nifty Realty was down 2.89 per cent.
Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services were down 1.60 per cent and 0.85 per cent, respectively. Nifty PSU Bank was down 2.44 per cent. Nifty Auto was down 1. 41 per cent.
Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG was up 0.82 per cent.
Broader indices were in the red as midcap and smallcap stocks remained under pressure.
Nifty Midcap 50 was down 2.43 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 1.98 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 1.62 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 1.39 per cent.
