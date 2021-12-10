Sensex down 331 points intraday, Nifty below 17,500

Benchmark indices were trading over half a per cent lower during the afternoon on Friday, dragged by financials, IT and FMCG.

Market opened on a weak note amid weak global cues. Indices remained range bound in the first half, dragged by losses in heavyweights such as HDFC.

At 1:01 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 58,476.20, down 330.93 points or 0.56 per cent, near the day’s low of 58,414.76. It recorded an intraday high of 58,850.24. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,423.95, down 92.90 points or 0.53 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 17,534.35 and a low of 17,405.25.

Asian Paints, Grasim, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma and TCS were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Titan, HDFC, Divi’s Lab, Bajaj Finserv and Tata Consumer were the top laggards.

On the sectoral front, realty gained while financials, IT and FMCG dragged.

Nifty Realty was up 0.43 per cent.

Meanwhile Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services were down 0.56 per cent and 0.79 per cent, respectively. Nifty Private Bank and Nifty PSU Bank were trading 0.48 per cent and 0.33 per cent lower, respectively. Nifty FMCG and Nifty Consumer Durables were down 0.45 per cent and 0.76 per cent, respectively. Nifty IT was down 0.35 per cent.

Broader indices

As for broader indices, midcaps witnessed profit-booking smallcaps managed to retain gains.

Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.12 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 1.35 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 0.01 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.60 per cent.

The volatility index softened 2.42 per cent to 16.20.