Sensex down 478 pts intraday, Nifty below 17,400

Benchmark indices erased all early gains to trade lower during the afternoon on Monday. Market opened on a positive note amid firm global cues. However, indices erased all early gains, witnessing profit-booking across multiple counters and tracking losses in heavyweights such as Reliance.

At 1pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 58,307.83, down 478.84 points or 0.81 per cent, near the day's low of 58,291.33. It recorded an intraday high of 59,203.37. The Nifty 50, which had surpassed the 17,600 mark with an intraday high of 17,639.50 in the early trade was trading at 17,380.25, down 131.05 points or 0.75 per cent. It recorded an intraday low of 17,371.10.

Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, SBI Life, Powergrid and Hindalco were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance, M&M and Nestle India were the top laggards.

IT in focus

On the sectoral front, all indices except Nifty IT and Nifty Metal were in the red. Oil & Gas, PSU Bank and FMCG recorded higher losses. Nifty IT was up 0.38 per cent while Nifty Metal was trading flat, up 0.04 per cent. Meanwhile, Nifty Media recorded the highest losses and was down 2.02 per cent. Nifty Oil & Gas was down 1 per cent while Nifty PSU Bank was down 0.94 per cent. Nifty FMCG was down 0.88 per cent.

Broader indices

The broader market also witnessed profit-booking.

Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.02 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 0.09 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 0.28 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.33 per cent.

The volatility index rose 4.57 per cent to 16.80.