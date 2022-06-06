Sensex down by 185 points, Nifty sheds 58 points

Key indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened with minor losses on Monday amid subdued global sentiment.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 184.97 points or 0.33 per cent down at 55,584.26 points at 10:00 am.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 57.60 points or 0.35 per cent down at 16,526.70 points.

Top gainers, losers

NTPC Limited rose 1.35 per cent to ₹157.10. Mahindra & Mahindra rose 0.76 per cent to ₹1,036.50. Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, and UltraTech Cement were among the major Sensex gainers.Bajaj Finserv Ltd, Asian Paints, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and Hindustan Unilever were among the major losers.

None of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex are in the positive.

Among the Nifty-50 shares, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Petroleum, Bajaj Finserv Ltd, Wipro and Britannia Industries were the top laggards. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation was trading at ₹154.35, up by ₹1.81 points at 10:00 am, whereas Cipla was up by ₹1.30 points at ₹973.45.