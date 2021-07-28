Sensex drops 135 points; Nifty ends near 15,700

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Equity benchmark Sensex dropped 135 points on Wednesday, weighed by losses in index majors HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Kotak Bank.
The 30-share BSE index ended 135.05 points or 0.26 per cent lower at 52,443.71, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 37.05 points or 0.24 per cent to 15,709.40.
Kotak Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 2 per cent, followed by Dr Reddy’s, M&M, PowerGrid, NTPC, Nestle India and HDFC Bank.
On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finserv were among the gainers.
"Domestic equities extended losses as weak cues from global markets triggered by selling pressure in Chinese tech stocks due to regulatory overhang weighed on sentiments," said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.
Further, persistent selling pressure in financials led by concerns over asset quality dragged the benchmark index. However, positive cues from European markets and buy on dips helped market to recover from the day's low in the second half, he added.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Tokyo ended with losses, while Hong Kong and Seoul closed with gains.
Equities in Europe were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.76 per cent to $74.08 per barrel.
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
Several Indians made their debut at the Olympics when they were in their teens — the youngest was just 11
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...