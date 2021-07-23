Sensex drops over 100 points, Nifty slips below 15,800

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled over 100 points in early trade on Friday, tracking losses in index majors HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and L&T amid sustained foreign fund outflow.
After opening over 150 points higher, the 30-share BSE index pared all gains to trade 141.67 points or 0.27 per cent lower at 52,695.54 in initial deals, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 42.05 points or 0.27 per cent to 15,782.
L&T was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 1 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank.
On the other hand, HCL Tech, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Titan and Maruti were among the gainers.
In the previous session, Sensex ended 638.70 points or 1.22 per cent higher at 52,837.21, while Nifty surged 191.95 points or 1.23 per cent to 15,824.05.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth ₹247.59 crore on Thursday, as per provisional exchange data.
According to Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities, a sharp recovery in global markets propelled domestic equities to see sharp rebound on Thursday, while concerns over global growth due to recent rise in delta variants of coronavirus cases in different parts of the world continues to persist.
"However, we continue to believe that the underlying strength of the domestic market remains intact," he said.
On the global front, US equities extended gains for the third consecutive day despite weak employment data as investors focused on strong report cards of corporate earnings, he added.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong were in the red, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with gains in mid-session deals.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.33 per cent to USD 73.55 per barrel.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Doxxing, or sharing a woman’s picture online without her consent, is a crime that has proliferated during the ...
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
As the Olympic Games kick off this week, India’s hopes are pinned on its women athletes and the shooters
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...