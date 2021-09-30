Stocks

Sensex drops over 150 points in early trade; Nifty slips below 17,700

PTI Mumbai | Updated on September 30, 2021

Reliance Industries was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 1 per cent,

Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 150 points in early trade on Thursday, tracking losses in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank amid sustained foreign fund outflow.

The 30-share Sensex was trading 178.60 points or 0.30 per cent lower at 59,234.67. Similarly, the Nifty declined 49.15 points or 0.28 per cent to 17,662.15.

Reliance Industries was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 1 per cent, followed by PowerGrid, Kotak Bank, Maruti, Bajaj Auto and Axis Bank.

On the other hand, Dr Reddy’s, Tata Steel, L&T, NTPC, Bharti Airtel and HUL were among the gainers.

In the previous session, the 30-share index closed 254.33 points or 0.43 per cent lower at 59,413.27, and Nifty declined 37.30 points or 0.21 per cent to 17,711.30.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,896.02 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Seoul were trading with gains, while Hong Kong and Tokyo in the red in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.27 per cent to USD 77.88 per barrel.

Published on September 30, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

stock market
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like