Sensex drops over 200 points; Nifty slips below 17,300

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 200 points in early trade on Wednesday, tracking losses in index majors Infosys, TCS and HDFC amid a mixed trend in global markets.
The 30-share index slumped 212.65 points or 0.37 per cent to 57,904.44 in the opening trade. Similarly, the Nifty fell 67.55 points or 0.39 per cent to 17,257.35.
Tech Mahindra was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1 per cent, followed by Infosys, TCS, Bajaj Finance and HCL Tech.
On the other hand, NTPC, Kotak Bank, PowerGrid, M&M and Axis Bank were among the gainers.
In the previous session, the 30-share equity benchmark declined 166.33 points or 0.29 per cent to end at 58,117.09, and Nifty fell 43.35 points or 0.25 per cent to 17,324.90.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 763.18 crore on Tuesday, according to stock exchange data.
The Omicron variant, now in 77 countries, is confirmed to be far more infectious than the now dominant Delta variant. But there is no clarity yet on how virulent Omicron would turn out, said VK Vijayakumar, Chief investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
"In the coming days markets are likely to be impacted more by the message from the US Fed. If the Fed turns more hawkish and indicates 2 rate hikes in 2022, that would be negative for the markets which had factored in one rate hike and faster tapering of the asset purchases.
"But the Fed is unlikely to sound hawkish in the context of the uncertainty triggered by Omicron. Markets are likely to consolidate around 17,350 Nifty levels," he noted.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Seoul was in the red.
Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a negative note in the overnight session.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.95 per cent to USD 73 per barrel.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...