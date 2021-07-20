Sensex drops over 200 points; Nifty tests 15,700

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled over 200 points in early trade on Tuesday, tracking losses in HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and HCL Tech amid intense sell off in global markets.
The 30-share BSE index was trading 201.61 points or 0.38 per cent lower at 52,351.79 in initial deals, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 58.45 points or 0.37 per cent to 15,693.95.
HCL Tech was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 2 per cent, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, M&M, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.
On the other hand, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, PowerGrid and Nestle India were among the gainers.
In the previous session, Sensex tumbled 586.66 points or 1.10 per cent to close at 52,553.40, and Nifty slumped 171 points or 1.07 per cent to 15,752.40.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth ₹2,198.71 crore on Monday, as per provisional exchange data.
The 725 points cut in the Dow on Monday - the worst in 2021 - is a reflection of the risk-off in markets globally, said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
"Different reasons are attributed to this correction: The rising COVID cases in the US and the UK due to the delta variant, inflation concerns, and concerns about growth coming below consensus expectations.
"It may be all these. The fact is that at high valuations when investors are sitting on big profits, any fear can trigger profit booking and corrections," he stated.
Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with heavy losses in mid-session deals.
Equities on Wall Street too ended with massive losses in overnight sessions.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.16 per cent to USD 68.73 per barrel.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
The new fight is about managing the mind and distractions
His father taught him to be a good human being first and realise the importance of work. Sabu Jacob opens up ...
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
Part immigrant novel, part coming-of-age tale, Sanjena Sathian’s debut marks a shift in the way the Indian ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...