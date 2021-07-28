Sensex drops over 250 points; Nifty slips below 15,700

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 250 points in early trade on Wednesday, tracking losses in index majors HDFC twins, Reliance Industries and Infosys amid a negative trend in global markets.
The 30-share BSE index was trading 259.75 points or 0.49 per cent lower at 52,319.01 in initial deals, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 77.15 points or 0.49 per cent to 15,669.30.
Nestle India was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1 per cent, followed by Dr Reddy’s, HDFC twins, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, TCS, Reliance Industries and Infosys.
On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and HUL were among the gainers.
In the previous session, Sensex ended 273.51 points or 0.52 per cent lower at 52,578.76, and Nifty fell 78 points or 0.49 per cent to 15,746.45.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,459.08 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional exchange data.
According to VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, there is a mild risk-off sentiment in equity markets globally as reflected in the rising dollar.
"The selloff in Chinese tech stocks on Beijing's regulatory crackdown has triggered concerns about whether this selloff will spread to other segments. China is too big now. It can cause flutters in global markets," he said.
A significant trend in the market now is sectoral shifts, he noted, adding that there has been across the board selling in pharma stocks in the previous session. "Profits booked in this segment are moving into other sectors. The relative outperformance in frontline financials indicates a sectoral shift."
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
In the latest offering from Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki goes in search of a variant — one creating nexus ...
Gyles Brandreth’s biography is an anecdote-filled final portrait of the ever-practical duke
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...