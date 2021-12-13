Sensex ends 503 points lower, Nifty closes below 17,400

Benchmark indices ended lower on Monday amid profit-booking.

Market opened on a firm note amid positive global cues. However, indices erased all early gains to end lower, witnessing profit-booking across counters.

The BSE Sensex closed at 58,283.42, down 503.25 points or 0.86 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 59,203.37 and a low of 58,242.80. The Nifty 50 closed at 17,368.25, down 143.05 points or 0.82 per cent, near the day’s low of 17,355.95. It recorded an intraday high of 17,639.50.

Breadth remains positive

The market breadth, however, remained positive with 1,912 stocks advancing on the BSE as against 1,554 that declined while 171 remained unchanged. Furthermore, 576 stocks hit the upper circuit as compared to the 216 stocks that were locked in the lower circuit. Besides, 317 stocks touched a 52-week high level and 30 touched a 52-week low.

Mitul Shah, Head Of Research at Reliance Securities said, “The market witnessed profit selling in the second half after a strong opening. Domestic market impacted by negative sentiments from other Asian markets as traders edged away from riskier assets amid renewed concerns about Covid-19, inflationary pressure in USA and outcome of upcoming Fed meeting.”

Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, SBI Life, Wipro and Hindalco were the top gamers on the Nifty 50 while Bajaj Finance, bajaj Finserv, Reliance, Tata Consumer and M&M were the top losers.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, “Ahead of the release of domestic inflation data and key global central bank meetings, the benchmark indices dived into the negative zone digesting weak macroeconomic numbers and continued FII selling.”

“India’s Index of Industrial Production grew by 3.2 per cent in October which was lower than market expectations. US CPI inflation was reported above the expected lines at 6.8 per cent YoY in November owing to rising prices for food, energy and shelter. In view of the rising global inflation, the policy outcome of key central bank meetings especially the US Fed and European Central Bank, will be keenly monitored by the markets to determine its trends,” added Nair.

IT in focus

On the sectoral front, all indices except Nifty IT closed in the red. Oil & Gas, Realty, FMCG and financials recorded higher losses.

Nifty IT was up 0.31 per cent at closing.

Meanwhile, Nifty Oil & Gas and Nifty Realty ended 1.37 per cent and 1.35 per cent lower, respectively. Nifty PSU Bank was down 1.34 per cent. Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services were down 0.49 per cent and 0.87 per cent, respectively. Nifty FMCG closed 0.96 per cent lower.

Broader indices

Broader indices also closed in the red.

Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.24 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 0.13 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 0.53 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.24 per cent.

The volatility index rose 3.17 per cent to 16.57.