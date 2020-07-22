Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower

Key equity benchmark indices Sensex and the Nifty ended marginally lower on Wednesday as heavyweights turned mixed in their movement. Indices were dragged by losses in index majors HUL, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Maruti, Infosys and L&T amid mixed cues from global markets.

However, others such as Axis Bank, Titan, Power Grid, ITC, NTPC and Reliance scored gains that provided traction to the market.

According to traders, stock-specific action dictated market movement in today's trade. Mixed cues from global markets also kept investors on the sidelines.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 58.81 points, or 0.16 per cent, lower at 37,871.52.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty slipped 29.65 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 11,132.60.

However, the Bank Nifty ended higher by 100.60 points, or 0.44%, at 22,882.60.

HIndustan Lever was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 3 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, L&T, and TCS.

The market breadth was clearly negative on the BSE today. Out the 2,800 shares traded today, the advancing scrips were lesser at 1,164, and the number of decliners was more at 1,485. Scrips that remained unchanged were at 151.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Tuesday, purchasing equities worth Rs 2,265.88 crore, provisional exchange data showed.

Bourses in Hong Kong and Nikkei have ended lower, while Shanghai and Taiwan achieved gains today.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street too ended on a mixed note in overnight session.